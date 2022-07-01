LONOKE, Ark. – Lonoke County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to the Lonoke Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of man who had been shot near Craft Lane and Jackson Road around 7:20 p.m. After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said he was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies ask anyone with information on this incident to contact authorities at 501-676-3000.