SHARP COUNTY, Ark. – Sharp County deputies are searching for a man they believe is involved in holding a woman hostage.

According to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call Sunday around 11 a.m. from a woman saying that she was being held hostage at the Red Mule in Highland.

#DEVELOPING: Sharp County deputies searching for Joshua Hoover after woman says she was held hostage at a gas station.



He’s about 6 foot, 200lbs, shaved head, some facial hair with tattoos on his neck & arms. Deputies say he could be armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/pLFjAquWTn — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) June 20, 2022

Deputies said when authorities arrived at the scene, suspect Joshua Hoover fled in a dark gray 2019 Toyota 4 Runner. While in pursuit, deputies said that officers lost him outside of Hardy due to heavy traffic.

Deputies described Hoover as a white man standing 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds. Deputies said he has a shaved head, facial hair and tattoos on his neck and arms. Authorities said that he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Hoover is wanted out of Craighead and Sharp Counties. If you see him, you are asked to call 911.