PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mundo Road and Highway 365.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 10000 block of Mundo Road in North Little Rock. One male subject is reported deceased. Investigation is ongoing. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/2vTzUcKrsL — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) July 7, 2021

