SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a Greenbrier man is in custody after he tried to flee twice from a traffic stop in Saline County Wednesday and tried to pull a gun on law enforcement.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in late in the morning about a reckless driver in the area of W. Sardis Road and N. Sardis Road, just outside of East End.

A deputy said that when they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old James Ballew, ran away from the scene.

Deputies began searching for Ballew, finding him about 90 minutes later in a wooded area. The deputies said Ballew then showed a gun and aimed it at them, at which time an off-duty officer from another agency who was assisting with the search fired at Ballew.

At that point, deputies said, Ballew dropped his gun and ran away again, climbing up a tree. The deputies were able to get him down from the tree and he was taken into custody without incident. They also noted that no one was injured in the search or arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found two stolen guns in the passenger side floorboard of the stopped vehicle, as well as a bong with a white crystalline substance in it. Deputies also said Ballew had a felony warrant out of Faulkner County.

Ballew is being held in the Saline County Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing from officers.