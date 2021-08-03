Deputies: Saline County man arrested on child pornography charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALINE COUNTY– Deputies arrested a Saline County man accused of possessing child pornography and stalking a child through the internet.

According to a release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Alexander William Dame of Benton was the suspect of an ongoing investigation in which detectives claim he engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor via an online messaging service.

Deputies made the arrest Tuesday morning, assisted by a criminal investigator from the Arkansas State Police, and Dame was taking into custody without incident.

Authorities said Dame, who is an Arkansas National Guardsman, faces charges of internet stalking of a child and possession of computer child pornography

He is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories