Deputies searching for escapee from Drew County

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Deputies in Drew County and other agencies are searching for a man facing multiple felony charges who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Drew County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Cox of Monticello escaped custody around 3:15 p.m. while at a doctor’s appointment at the Mainline Health System offices located at 535 Jordan Drive in Monticello.

In addition to deputies, officers from the Monticello Police Department and K-9 units from the Arkansas Department of Corrections are helping with the search. The Arkansas State Police also have a helicopter assisting with the manhunt.

Cox was charged on Sept. 16 with possession of paraphernalia, kidnapping, first-degree domestic battery, fleeing, and a parole violation

.Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober is warning the public to use caution and ensure that vehicles are locked.

Anyone with information on the location of Brandon Cox is asked to call the Drew County Sheriff’s Office at 870-367-6211 or the Monticello Police Department at 870-367-3411.