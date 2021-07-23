Deputies: Vehicle theft suspect flees from authorities in Cabot, kills driver in deadly crash in Ward

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Lonoke County Friday evening.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle believed to be in the possession of a man with felony warrants against him who was at a residence on Vice Lane in Cabot.

As deputies approached to investigate, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Clayton Piety, fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, a silver SUV, busting through a gate and driving away at a high rate of speed.

A Cabot Police Department officer joined in the chase, which at one point went through the parking lot of a convenience store, nearly hitting several bystanders.

The officer and the deputy attempted to stop Piety but were unsuccessful as the SUV sped away on Highway 367.

The deputy and the officer lost sight of the vehicle, but then came upon a crash at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 319 in Ward involving Piety and another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the other vehicle hit by Piety died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Piety was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities say he is facing multiple felony charges.

The case is under investigation by the Arkansas State Police.