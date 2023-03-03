GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating after they say witnesses told them an argument led to a shooting that left two people dead.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to home in the 300 block of Long Island Drive at 11:24 p.m. Thursday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said that they found 26-year-old Bailey Nutt and 35-year-old Jordan Nutt unresponsive inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that witnesses on the scene told them that Jordan Nutt had come to the home to speak to their daughter. Witnesses said that they could hear arguing and that is when witnesses say that he shot Bailey Nutt, according to deputies.

After calling the police and leaving the home, deputies said the witnesses heard a second gunshot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.