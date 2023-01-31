STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County deputies said a woman was found dead inside a home after a barricade incident Monday evening.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Jenson Road around 5 p.m. Deputies said that they received reports that someone had been shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers said that a man was barricaded inside of the home and made threats to law enforcement. Deputies said that 50-year-old suspect Fred Michael Mixon was taken into custody after negotiations.

Officials with the SCSO said that a search warrant was executed, and the woman’s body was found inside the home.

Deputies said that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.