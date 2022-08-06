CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.

The injuries to the deputy and officer are not considered life threatening, the condition of the other person is currently unknown, according to a release from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Arkansas State Police investigators are working the case.

According to the press release, the officer and deputy had responded to a call for service and made contact with an individual when they were attacked with an edged weapon.

The alleged attacker was shot.

All three have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No names have been released at this time.