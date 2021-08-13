Deputy: Investigation begins after body discovered on roadside in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was discovered along a roadside just after noon on Friday.

According to deputies, a man’s body was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Elkins and Minton Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Deputies say witnesses in the area described a vehicle that they believed to be involved in the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle and located a person of interest at the Huddle House in White Hall.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.