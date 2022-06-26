NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead, a police officer and police dog are injured after a shooting in a home Sunday morning.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

North Little Rock police initially responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive around 10:30 Saturday night.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the NLRPD says at least one domestic violence victim was successfully removed from the scene shortly after the response.

Based on what they were told, investigators were attempting to arrest the man for two counts of alleged aggravated assault and one count of third degree domestic battery.

Officers were told the man was armed.

Police then tried to establish contact with the armed man for several hours.

After not being able to communicate with the man, a special operations unit made entry into the home and came into contact with the man.

A shootout occurred and the man was fatally injured.

The officer and K-9 were also hit by gunfire.

The officer is being treated for his non life-threatening injury.

The dog has been transported to an area animal hospital for treatment.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

No names have been released.