LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Central High School officials said that they confiscated a disassembled gun and a small amount of marijuana from a student Tuesday morning.

Principal Nancy Rousseau said that the items were found in the student’s backpack during a daily random scan. She said that the school started conducting random scans as part of increased security measures.

Rousseau said that the incident happened on a day where staff had already planned a safety and security meeting to discuss strategies with city and school district leaders.

School officials also noted that the student did not threaten anyone during the time of the incident.

Little Rock Central High School officials have previously reported multiple gun incidents this year. In November, LRSD officials voted to add metal detectors to all high school and middle schools in the district after a spike in weapons were found on campuses.