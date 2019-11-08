Dozens of tools stolen from North Little Rock school

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dozens of lawn care and other tools were taken from Lakewood Middle School.

According to a North Little Rock Police report, a school official said between 6 p.m. on November 2 and 8:10 a.m. November 3, someone pried open the wood storage shed.

The employee said multiple motorized lawn equipment was stolen from the shed, but did not know at the time what all had been taken.

Police say a small metal wrench and metal chainsaw scrench were found on the ramp of the shed, and was possibly used to pry the doors open.

Employees later told police a weed eater, toolset, two trash cans, automatic gate opener, pressure washer, weed trimmer, wheelbarrow, two pet crates, and several other tools were taken.

If you know anything about this theft, call North Little Rock Police.