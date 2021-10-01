Drew County escapee turns himself in after two days on the run

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Deputies in Drew County said that a jail inmate has turned himself in after evading law enforcement for two days.

According to deputies, Brandon Cox turned himself in Friday after escaping custody Wednesday afternoon while at a doctor’s appointment at the Mainline Health System offices in Monticello.

Deputies said that he was in the Greenhill and New Hope area of Drew County.

Cox is facing multiple felony charges. He was charged on Sept. 16 with possession of paraphernalia, kidnapping, first-degree domestic battery, fleeing, and a parole violation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates