Drive-by shooting near Benton Park puts high school on brief lockdown

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police said a drive-by shooting near Tyndall Park led to a brief lockdown at Benton High School Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the school was put on a brief lockdown as a precaution following multiple shots that were reportedly fired around 1 p.m. at a home.

Police arrested 19-year-old Avreail Simmons who is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, theft by receiving and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officers say A second fled the scene of the shooting with investigators continuing to search for that person

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.cityprotect.com.