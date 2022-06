Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

DUMAS, Ark. – Dumas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 200 block of South Oak Street.

According to a Facebook post from Dumas police, officers responding to reports of a shooting discovered a 24-year-old man laying on the ground and unresponsive.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 870-382-5511

The investigation is ongoing.