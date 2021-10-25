Ebby Steppach died six years ago today, still no arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday marked six years since Ebby Steppach disappeared and was never heard from alive again.

The case is one of Little Rock’s highest-profile unsolved mysteries. The then 18-year-old had been the center of a nationwide search. In the end, her remains were found just feet from where her car was found approximately two and a half years earlier.

This case has been in the national spotlight and has had many twists and turns, including critical errors in Steppach’s investigation.

Steppach, a student at Central High in Little Rock was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2015.

Four days after her disappearance, her car was found in West Little Rock’s Chalamont Park.

Several searches were conducted in the park by both police and volunteers.

In May 2017, Steppach’s parents told the television show “Crime Watch Daily” that she was going to report an alleged sexual assault when she vanished.

In May of 2018, Steppach’s remains were found in a drainage pipe in Chalamont Park, just feet away from where her car was first found.

Earlier this year, Steppach’s mother Laurie Jernigan spoke to a reporter about her mission to find the people responsible.

“I am at peace. If I don’t have the end of this story,” Jernigan said. “I will live with that. I do want justice. I don’t lose sleep at night not having that justice.”

Critical errors were reportedly made in the initial police investigation. The case went to a new squad and the new lead detective eventually found the remains.

Those with information about Steppach or think they might even have a little piece of information are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.