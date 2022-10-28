LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is a story that has been in the headlines for years. This week marks seven years since the then 18-year-old Ebby Steppach disappeared in Little Rock.

Her remains were found in 2018 in a drainage pipe at Chalamont Park in West Little Rock.

The story has twists and turns and is any mother’s worst nightmare.

Ebby’s mom, Laurie Jernigan, returned to the park Friday. Jernigan said this is a God story, because he is the only way she has made it through the last seven years.

“My faith has gotten me through this,” Jernigan said.

But still, there are some significant questions left unanswered, like who did this and why?

Jernigan’s nightmare began in October of 2015, after her son Trevor called her following a concerning phone call with Ebby.

“He ran into my house and said, ‘something’s wrong, something’s wrong. I’ve never heard her like that. Something’s wrong.’”

The next three years, Ebby’s family would constantly wonder if she was alive, or if anyone had seen her.

The family tried taking a vacation the summer after Ebby disappeared. Jernigan said the entire trip, they kept wondering if they were seeing Ebby, asking themselves over and over if different girls were her.

But in 2018, their fears were finally realized when Ebby’s remains were found in a drainage pipe at Chalamont Park, feet from where her car was discovered days after she vanished.

“You know I look over there and I just think… ‘She was in that ditch… in that drain,’” Jernigan said. “I hadn’t been here in a while. I just look at that and think, ‘How was she in there?’”

The past seven years have taken a toll on Jernigan and her family.

Her son – only in his 30s – died of a heart attack following Ebby’s disappearance and death. Jernigan believes it was directly tied to the stress and pain he endured over losing Ebby.

Jernigan spent time in the hospital herself over the years, diagnosed with broken-heart syndrome.

“I feel like this year I was able to truly say to her and let her know that I’ve done everything humanly possible to find out who did this,” Jernigan said.

Police are still actively investigating but so far, no solid leads have surfaced.

As for Jernigan, she is comforted knowing her daughter’s legacy lives on.

“For some reason this teacher her senior year wanted to know, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’ She said, ‘I want to leave this world a better place than the one I came into, and I want people to always remember my name, even those that don’t know me,’” Jernigan said. “There’s no question she’s done that.”