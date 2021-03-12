EXCLUSIVE: Family of Sydney Sutherland, woman deputies say was kidnapped & murdered, to tell all

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – For the first time ever, the family of a woman who detectives say was kidnapped and murdered in rural Arkansas will speak out.

Sydney Sutherland, 25, disappeared while jogging on County Road 41 in Jackson County on August 19, 2020. A large search started for the woman hours after Sutherland left her home.

Authorities announced on Friday, August 21, 2020, that Sutherland’s body had been found not too far away from where she was last seen.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, was arrested around the same time. Authorities announced he would face capital murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse charges in connection to the case.

Now, for the first time ever, Sydney’s mother and brother open up about the case, share their grief, memories of Sydney and how they managed to find comfort through all the pain.

The family will recall the search, the moment the county’s sheriff told them they found Sydney’s body and the haunting moment Maggy Sutherland, Sydney’s mother, says she shared with Lewellyn.

“Something felt odd,” she recalled.

Six months after the family started what feels like a never-ending nightmare, they will break their silence for the first time in an exclusive tell-all interview with FOX 16’s Mitch McCoy.

Watch the exclusive interview Tuesday night on FOX16 News at 9.