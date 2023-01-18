NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Their loved one, 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, was shot and killed at night in the 1700 block of east Broadway in North Little Rock, and as that reality sets in…emotions run out.

According to investigators, police are now searching for 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson of North Little Rock in relation to the shooting death. Jefferson is 5’11 and weighs 210 pounds.

“It’s not quite registering at all that all this is going on,” Alisha Dobbins, the victim’s sister, said.

Living through the worst nightmare for a parent, Christopher Sr. and Tina Dobbins hope and pray for justice.

“To see my child laid out where with the sheet over him, I don’t wish that on anybody,” Tina said.

Christopher Jr’s sister, Khrysten, was the first in the family to find out her brother had been shot.

She says her parents made it to the scene before her and all she can seem to think about is her mother’s cries of agony as she yelled “they took my baby.”

The family says Christopher’s love was the glue that kept this family tight-knit.

While speaking with us, Christopher Sr held his 2-year-old granddaughter tight, heartbroken that she, along with her 7-year-old brother, and baby sister who is on the way will never see their dad again.

With tears running down her face, the victim’s girlfriend, Taira Carlock says “my baby girl won’t be able to know her dad and to know how good of a father he was. “

She adds that Christopher was “so excited to be expecting another girl.”

The reality that he isn’t coming back proposes this question from Dobbin’s mom to whoever pulls the trigger.

“How can you be okay with yourself for taking someone’s life,” she said.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jefferson is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip-line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Stroud at 501-975-8771. Those with information can remain anonymous.