LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two families in Little Rock are in disbelief more than a week after their sons were shot and killed, both hoping for answers that will bring them justice.

Asera Carter is the mother of 13-year-old Deonta Gurley and she said her heart is broken after his death.

“I never thought in a million years I would have to be putting a 13-year-old child away so young,” Carter said. “Why would someone take my 13-year-old child away from me?”

Little Rock police said Gurley and 14-year-old Na’Qualo Smith were shot and killed on West 22nd Street on Dec. 3.

Carter said they were both cousins and were spending the night at Smith’s house when they snuck out, a mistake she said should not have cost them their lives.

“It’s time to put those guns down because it’s causing a lot of pain for people like me, a mother,” Carter said.

With no arrest made yet in the case, both families said they’re praying someone will come forward and help them get justice.

“Whoever out there and whoever did it and you know something please come forward, because if that was your child how would you feel,” Gurley’s uncle Ronnie Lamar said.

Gurley’s father Sedrick Gurley said instead of preparing his son to finish 7th grade, they’re planning a funeral.

“Doing it for my son is heartbreaking,” Gurley said.

They’re not only having to think of the son they lost but also their little cousin.

“They were babies,” Carter said. “They had a whole life and a dream ahead of them that was cut off at a young age.”

Carter said she wanted the shootings to stop in the city not only for her family but for the sake of other families.

“It’s many days and nights that I feel so empathy inside and that a part of me is gone that I can’t get back,” Carter said.

Carter said her son had big dreams and it and his smile are forever gone.

“He said mama my biggest dream was to finish school, college and go to the NFL,” Carter added. “Deonta Gurley was a real smart and bright kid.”

Benny Johnson with Arkansas Stop the Violence said he has written a letter to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office asking for more action in getting illegal guns off the streets and says shootings in Little Rock are out of control.