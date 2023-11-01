NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The month of November brings back painful memories as one family lost their son and his best friend.

A year later there have still been no arrests and no active suspects in the case.

“Alex and Marcus have been friends since they were like 3 or 4 years old, grew up together, and you see one you see the other,” mother of Alex Berry, Keysha Moore said.

Alex Berry and Marcus Blue, two 17-year-old best friends, had their lives cut short by gun violence.

“It really saddened my heart that someone would take their life and we still don’t have any justice,” Moore said.

On the night of Nov. 11, 2022, North Little Rock police responded to a shots fired call off McCain Boulevard.

Moore said when she got the news of a shooting near where her son was, she drove toward the scene.

“Before we could even get to the mall parking lot, you could see the lights, so when I pulled up, they had the yellow tape up around Alex’s car and instantly my heart just started beating,” Moore said.

“It was one of those things where you pull up and your heart just drops,” stepdad of Alex Berry, Raymond Moore said.

Police said both teens were shot inside of the car and now as the year anniversary is approaching, the family is reminded of the painful night.

“It’s a night like I will never forget,” Keysha Moore said. “To me it was like a bad dream and I just wanted to wake up from it.”

Their plea is that this case doesn’t continue to grow cold.

“If it was your family member you would definitely want justice, and that’s all we’re asking is do the right thing and come forward because we want for Marcus and Alex,” Keysha Moore said.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department.