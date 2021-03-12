Family of woman murdered at NLR Chuck E. Cheese speaks out

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Nearly a week after an Arkansas woman was murdered at Chuck E. Cheese off Landers Road, her family is sharing her story.

On March 7, 2021, North Little Rock Police say Christina Clay, 32, was at the restaurant, celebrating a birthday for her girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

“My sister wasn’t a bad person,” said Clay’s sister Tamekia Clay-Herrera. “She had a heart of gold. She would try and help anybody.”

Clay-Herrera says the party turned to pain after gunshots were fired in the parking lot.

“Traumatize all those babies at Chuck E. Cheese who were trying to enjoy themselves, now we got to deal with this,” said Clay-Herrera.

In an arrest warrant obtained by FOX16 detectives say the incident started with an argument between Clay and her now accused Killer, who police say is the father of the two-year-old birthday boy.

Police say he is identified as Marlon Marbley Jr.

They say he shot at Clay 11 times as she tried walking back inside.

“You took her life with her back being turned. That’s the most cowardice thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Clay-Herrera.

She says the situation is even more heartbreaking knowing that a child will now grow up without his father and their family will be without Clay.

“I’m at a loss for words, because my sister is no longer here and we the Clay family have to deal with that,” said Clay-Herrera.

The family says they are thankful for the community’s support and contributions.

Clay’s funeral will be Saturday, March 20th.