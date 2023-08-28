VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. – It has been one year since a woman disappeared in Van Buren County. Chelsea Woods was last seen in the woods by her home near Clinton.

The last people recorded to have seen her were Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies after she called 911 afraid of who was in her home.

Woods is the mother of a 12-year-old son and the daughter of Sherry Lawrence of Nashville Tennessee.

“I love my daughter. I miss her so bad,” Lawrence said in her first on-camera interview since her daughter went missing.

Sherry Lawrence last spoke with Chelsea Woods two days before she went missing. She says the last of their typical daily conversations was unusually short and eerie.

“She said, ‘Momma, I just want to let you know if anything happens to me, I love you.’ And she hung up,” Lawrence stated.

Lawrence added she was unable to travel from Nashville to her daughter in Clinton then, but she wished she had because on the morning of August 28, 2022, Chelsea didn’t call her mom. She called 911.

A police report from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office states Chelsea Woods called 911 at 7:03 a.m. that Sunday because of who was inside her home. The report said her call “was in reference to a domestic that had already occurred.”

In a police report, witnesses claim Chelsea Woods ‘was talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods.’

Deputies found her down the road, she only wanted to speak with a specific officer. Because he wasn’t there, she continued to run further into the woods with what deputies say was a “big knife over a foot long”.

Deputies tried to convince Chelsea Woods to return home for almost an hour with no success, and no one has seen her since.

“It’s just messed up. Everything from beginning to end,” Tracey Hale, an aunt of Chelsea Woods stated.

Chelsea’s aunts admit she has bipolar disorder and had abused drugs before, but they think that means she needed more help that day and not less.

“A lot of accusations have been thrown around, but we don’t know anything,” Renee Hastings Hall, another aunt of Chelsea Woods said.

Our station contacted Van Buren County Sheriff Eric Koonce to see if there was any information to give. Koonce said in a text, “We cannot discuss any ongoing cases. There (are) currently no new updates that we are able to share with the family or the news.”

In March, hundreds of volunteers searched the area around Woods’ home, but there was no trace of her. The family does want another search done, but say they’ve been told it will have to happen in cooler weather.

“Please contact us and let us know if they see my daughter, and Chelsea Brooke, if you’re out there I just want to let you know that I love you so much, and we miss you so much,” Lawrence said.

If you know anything about what may have happened to Chelsea Woods, contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

In October, when our station first spoke with Woods’ family, the newly hired lieutenant in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division started a new investigation and said finding Chelsea Woods was his top priority.

The family said they would also like to be contacted with any information personally.

“We’ll never stop looking until we know what has happened,” Chelsea’s mother said.