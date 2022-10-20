BENTON, Ark. – Just days after police say a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.

39-year-old Demontra Hatfield was arrested Monday in Little Rock for two separate shooting deaths.

According to Little Rock Police, Krystel “Leann” Wilder was shot and killed in her home Monday by Hatfield.

Wilder’s family confirms this was Wilder’s boyfriend and the father of her three-year-old daughter.

Hatfield later brought the daughter to the hospital with gunshot wounds, which she survived from.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a time in my life where I felt so helpless,” Wilder’s sister, Macey said.

“Each day it gets a little bit more real,” Leann’s niece, Maleah said. “Today was definitely one of those days where it seemed very real.”

Maleah and Macey said Leann played a crucial role in their lives.

“She basically raised us,” Macey said.

Maleah said Wilder was like a big sister.

Hatfield is being held in the Pulaski County Jail without bond.

He has not appeared yet in court in Benton for the murder charge related to Leann, but he pled not guilty in Little Rock for the man police say he shot and killed on I-30.