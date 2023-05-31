LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting in a River Market parking garage after a family visiting from out of state was attacked.

Their identity will be concealed out of concern for their safety.

It’s a calm Wednesday afternoon, but on Memorial Day, it was a different story for a family visiting Little Rock from out of state.

They were in town to celebrate their daughter’s seventh birthday.

“Taking her to the water parks, and the Zoo, just having a little family time with her,” the father said.

This father, his pregnant wife, and their two girls were packing their car in a river market parking garage when they got attacked.

According to the police report, the wife said her husband was hit multiple times and tackled to the ground by another man.

Then, that person went to the driver’s seat where he struck the wife.

“Ah, just a fractured rib, and my wife has a couple of knots on her forehead where he apparently punched her,” the father said.

The report states the wife pulled out her gun and shot the person in the neck.

“A lot of things could’ve happened and we never know what he was really planning or anything. if he was trying to kidnap our girls or just trying to steal the car or what,” the father said.

The father said he is thankful his wife was carrying and was able to protect the family.

He said this attack won’t deter them from coming back to visit.

“We live in Memphis and this kind of happens to people here all the time so I mean it’s not something we are going to let shine down or shadow down on our lives because we do like to travel,” the father said.

At this time police state nobody has been charged in the shooting. The attacker who was shot remains in the hospital.