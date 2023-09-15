LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A father in Lonoke County is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his child.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of an unresponsive infant at a home on Hester Loop in a rural part of the county on Friday, June 23.

Authorities said first responders provided life-saving measures before the child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Deputies said that it was later determined that the child suffered injuries to the head and that the infant later died.

Detectives developed evidence during the investigation that led to the arrest of the child’s father, 22-year-old Richard Burse. He was arrested Thursday, and deputies said he is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Burse will be held in the Lonoke County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.