FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident involving two separate locations on south Bolden Hill Road Thursday evening.

According to investigators, the two scenes have been secured with no evidence to suggest a threat to the public at this time.

Deputies are asking travelers to avoid the area as they investigate.

No word yet on any arrests or the condition of the victim.

Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates