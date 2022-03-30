FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County arrested a man who they said may be responsible for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store earlier this month.

According to a release from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened near Mayflower at 1:25 p.m. at the store on Highway 365 on March 5.

During an investigation, deputies said leads were developed that possibly identified the alleged suspect as Jamisen Smith.

On March 17, deputies said a sergeant with the Mayflower Police Department tried make a traffic stop with Smith, who then led to a chase involving the Mayflower PD and the Arkansas State Police.

Deputies said the chase ended in the Conway city limits and that Smith was taken into custody. Afterwards, deputies said Smith gave authorities details about his involvement in the store robbery.

Smith is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond and is facing multiple charges including felony aggravated robbery and reckless driving.