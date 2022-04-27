FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities said a Faulkner County investigation led deputies to uncovering a theft ring that had stolen $40,000 in property.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were informed of possible stolen property at a location on Brookfield Drive in Vilonia on April 2. Deputies said the tipster told them that he witnessed a stolen vehicle traveling south on Brookfield Drive.

After arriving at the area, deputies said they found two trucks, both of which had been reported stolen from Lonoke Police Department and Jacksonville Police Department.

Deputies said that a stolen dump bed trailer that had been connected to the stolen truck was recovered from the Brookfield Drive property as well.

Deputies said that a search warrant was issued for the property, leading to the arrest of three people.

Deputies said 21-year-old Hans Peterson of Sherwood and 31-year-old Ashley Dorathy of Mcrae are facing theft charges while 22-year-old Alyssa Farmer of London is facing charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The investigation resulted in deputies finding that Peterson was previously linked to other break-ins and thefts and additional charges are pending at this time, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they learned of stolen property at a location near Moran Drive in Conway on April 6.

Deputies said that investigators made contact with a resident at the reported location and determined that one of the stolen trucks being investigated had just left the property.

Deputies said that the vehicle was located in the woods behind the residence. It was returned stolen out of Sheridan Police Department. Deputies said a Chevrolet Camaro, reported as stolen by the White County Sheriff’s Office, was also located.

While on the scene, deputies said investigators located and recovered a Sportsman travel trailer that was reported stolen out of Faulkner County.

Information gathered during the investigation also led to the recovery of a sailboat in Pulaski County and trailer that was stolen at the same time, according to deputies.

Deputies said this is an on-going investigation.