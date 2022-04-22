FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning.

According to the FCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive around 5 a.m where a man was found lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transferred the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.

Detectives say that the investigation is ongoing, but they are investigating the case as a homicide.