FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide on Saturday evening.

FCSO officials said there is a homicide being investigated in the area of Shawnee Drive.

Authorities said one person of interest is in custody.

The identities of the person of interest and the victim have not been released.

Officials said there is no threat to the community and no travel routes are blocked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.