FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the March death of a six-week-old infant.

The FCSO stated Monday it had arrested 41-year-old David Dickens of Conway. Dickens is facing a charge of capital murder, a class Y felony.

Officials said the investigation began after the March 2 death of the infant. The infant was in Dickens’ care at the time of its death, they said.

Dickens is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center pending court appearances, officials said.

The FCSO has not released information, including the name, of the infant.

Capital murder in Arkansas is subject to the death penalty or life imprisonment.