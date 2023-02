Recent photo of Neil Ravi Mehta. Courtesy of FBI Little Rock

AUSTIN, TX. – FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives.

Agents arrested 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta Monday night. He was wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Jan. 31, agents said that they executed a search warrant for Mehta’s home, finding multiple explosive devices.

FBI agents have not released any additional information on the arrest. This is an ongoing investigation.