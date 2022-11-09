LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon after announcing multiple drug and gang related arrests.

State officials said that three federal operations lead to dozens of arrests in the central Arkansas early Wednesday morning. The press conference will cover details surrounding the operations.

Multiple agencies will be represented including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and multiple police departments around central Arkansas.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.