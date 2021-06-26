FBI finds man with ties to Arkansas in Atlanta treehouse after officer shot Wednesday in Miami Beach

ARKANSAS – A man with ties to Arkansas who has been hunted by the FBI since Wednesday was captured early Saturday morning.

According to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, 29-year-old Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was found in a tree house while investigators searched a 3-acre property just outside of Atlanta around 2:30 a.m.

The property was in a wooded area affiliated with a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization, according to Young.

Wallace was found in the treehouse with rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns, multiple flashbangs and several boxes of ammunition.

A large arsenal of weapons was also found in the main house on the property were 4 individuals, according to investigators.

Wallace is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly shot Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in the head Wednesday evening.

He is likely to garner more charges since his arrest.

The FBI have been searching many states, including Arkansas, where they knew Wallace had connections.

Wallace will be transferred to Daytona Beach at a later point while the investigation of the incident is ongoing.