LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with multiple local law enforcement agencies, are currently conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement operation” at multiple spots around central Arkansas.

A bureau spokesperson said FBI agents are on the scene of multiple locations in Little Rock and Benton, including the business Natural Spa, located at 11517 Kanis Road.

The Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Benton Police Department are involved in the operations, along with agents from the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations division.

Federal officials said that there is no threat to the public at this time, but investigators will be on the scene for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.