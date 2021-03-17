FBI report shows Arkansans lost more than $17M in 2020 to internet crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has released its annual report for Internet crime across the country with Arkansas ranking at 33rd for victims per state and 37th for total victim losses.

The 2020 Internet Crime Report includes information from 791,790 complaints of suspected internet crime—an increase of more than 300,000 complaints from 2019—and reported losses exceeding $4.2 billion.

For Arkansas, the FBI reports there were possibly more than 4,000 victims of Internet crime in Arkansas during 2020 with an estimated $17,371,515 in losses.

The top three crimes reported by victims in Arkansas in 2020 were No Lead Value crimes, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion.

Full numbers for Arkansas HERE.

Victims across the country lost the most money to business email compromise scams, romance and confidence schemes, and investment fraud.

The FBI also said that 2020 saw the emergence of scams exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic.