CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Federal agents took two former Crawford County deputies seen beating a man during an August 2022 arrest into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The former deputies, Levi White and Zack King, were fired by now-former Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante shortly after a cell phone video of them beating Randal Worcester while taking him into custody became viral.

The video led to international interest in the arrest. In the video, the pair are seen punching Worcester while he is lying on the ground.

A third officer, Mulberry Police Department Officer Thell Riddle, is also seen on the video helping the two deputies restrain Worcester. Riddle has not been arrested by federal officials.

The 27-year-old Worcester, from South Carolina, was released on $15,000 bond the day after his Aug. 21, 2022 arrest.

The specific charges White & King are facing have not been released by federal officials at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.