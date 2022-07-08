FORDYCE, Ark. – Federal authorities are investigating reports of an unauthorized removal of a federal inmate from an Arkansas jail.

The United States Marshals Service confirmed Friday that the agency has opened an investigation after accusations of a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office employee removing a federal inmate from the jail.

It is unclear how long the employee is accused of having the inmate out of the jail, but authorities believe the federal inmate did not leave Dallas County.

Dallas County Sheriff Stan McGahee claimed Thursday night he was unaware of the allegations, but when asked if he was involved in an unauthorized transport, McGahee said he did not feel comfortable answering the question.

#BREAKING: U.S Marshals confirm investigation underway after a Dallas County Sheriff’s employee allegedly removed a federal inmate from jail without proper authorization. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/DRWKZjcX7m — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 8, 2022

The sheriff said Thursday he needed time to gather information and would provide a statement on Friday. FOX 16 News made multiple attempts to contact the sheriff, but calls and texts have not been returned.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office website, the jail holds 125 inmates. The county jail’s finances rely heavily on its contract with the US Marshals to hold federal inmates.