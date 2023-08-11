LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Bryant school teacher was indicted Aug. 1 by a federal grand jury on sexual assault charges.

According to the indictment, former teacher Heather Hare has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault in the Eastern District of Arkansas federal court.

The indictment states that Hare knowingly coerced an underage boy to cross state lines to engage in sexual activity. Federal officials said Hare knowingly transported the child from Arkansas to Washington D.C.

In April, Hare turned herself in to Saline County Detention Center after she was accused of being sexually involved with a student. Hare’s employment was terminated following the accusations.

She was arrested again in July after investigators received additional information about the sexual misconduct during her time at the high school. Officials also said that another student came forward after her first arrest.

According to federal court documents, Hare’s trial will be held Sept. 19 at the federal courthouse in Little Rock.

Arkansas law states that sexual assault in the second degree is a Class B felony, which can result to a 5 to 20 year sentence and a fine of up to $15,000.