LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Court records paint a father’s desperate plea to help his son battling mental health issues in the year prior to a killing this week in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock.

Documents show 34-year-old Logan Smith is the son of to the late judge Vann Smith.

Judge Vann Smith

The victim in Monday’s homicide is 71-year-old Cathy Smith, and according to an obituary, she is Logan’s stepmother.

Court filings from 2021 reveal the late judge tried to have Logan involuntarily committed to the Arkansas State Hospital. At the time, Vann told the court that Logan had bipolar disorder, was not taking his medication and had become violent.

Documents allege Logan cut his father with a blade last year and threatened to kill his cousin.

After the petition was filed, Logan went to the hospital on his own.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to the family’s home on Lombardy Lane around noon Monday. When officers arrived, they found the 71-year-old stepmother dead.

LRPD investigators have released very few details. Records show detectives requested the case be sealed, preventing information from becoming public.

Logan appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond at $1,000,000.

Vann retired in 2020 after three decades on the bench. He died earlier this year at the age of 71.