CABOT, Ark. – A jury has found a fired Lonoke County deputy guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a teen during a traffic stop in June of 2021 but not guilty of manslaughter.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. the jury hearing the case of Michael Davis returned their verdict. Davis was the deputy who stopped 17-year-old Hunter Brittain in the early morning hours of June 21, 2021, then shot and killed the teen.

#BREAKING: Michael Davis found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of negligent homicide. No strong reactions from either family or Davis himself. Working on sentencing now. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022

Davis claimed in testimony that he had ordered Brittain to show his hands but said the teen instead reached into the back of a truck, leading Davis to testify that it looked “100% like he was reaching for a rifle.”

After further deliberation, the jury sentenced Davis to one year and issued him a $1,000 fine.

Sentencing: 1 year in jail and $1,000 fine. Newcomb appears to be attempting to file an appeal. Court is in the recess until 11:00. #ARNews @KARK4News @FOX16News — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 18, 2022

