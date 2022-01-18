Food cart stolen from North Little Rock pastor found in Saline County

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A food cart trailer stolen from a North Little Rock church is back home after being found in Saline County.

Investigators with the North Little Rock Police Department said that the Kingdom Made Treats Truck had been stolen from the parking lot of the Kingdom Covenant Church sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Pastor Tim Turner reported Tuesday that after reports of the theft, authorities in Saline County received an anonymous tip about the location of the trailer.

Turner said there was some damage to the trailer, including some of the wrap being removed, the wiring harness being cut and the back door being painted over in black. He also said that the generator had been stolen, along with a radio, outdoor speakers and other miscellaneous items.











The pastor was quick to note the damages could be repaired and that he hoped to have the cart back open soon. Turner also thanked everyone who shared out images of the trailer in efforts to help it be found.