BRYANT, Ark. – A former Bryant High School teacher arrested in April is facing a second set of sexual assault charges.

Bryant Police Department officials said 33-year-old Heather Hare was arrested Tuesday morning after investigators got additional information about sexual misconduct with a student while she was a teacher at the high school.

Hare was first arrested in April after an investigation involving one of her students. Officials said since that arrest an additional student came forward, leading to investigators seeking additional charges.

Officials with Bryant Public Schools said Hare was let go as a teacher after the district was informed of the allegation in March.

Hare is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Facility and is being held without bond. She is facing two charges of first-degree sexual assault.