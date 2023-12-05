LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The former police chief of Kensett is facing felony charges after an Arkansas State Police investigation.

John Pollard had been the chief of the White County town’s police force but was terminated from that position during an ASP criminal investigation, officials said. Pollard is facing two charges, one of theft of property and one of abuse of office.

An ASP spokesperson said investigation by its criminal investigation unit began in February. Investigators claim Pollard had taken about $73,000 in city funds by falsifying drug confiscation reports, timesheets, and improperly using city credit cards.

A report on Kensett by Arkansas Legislative Audit breaks down some of the funding issues.

An audit report showed Pollard received overpayments of $5,624, $35,711 and $25,441 in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively, from the city in a combination of salary exceeding budget, vacation leave without a policy and excess holiday compensation, the latter in violation of state law.

The audit report continues that $7,300 in drug-buy cash was missing without a confiscation report being filed.

“The Police Chief is the custodian of these funds,” the audit noted.

Legislative audit also stated in its report that $6,723 was missing from the Kensett Police Department’s evidence room on Sept. 29, 2020. ASP investigated but was unable to find who was responsible for the missing cash, but an internal audit of the evidence room in the course of its investigation found that six seized guns were missing.

An ASP spokesperson said Pollard’s West Point home was searched Tuesday morning before his arrest.

Pollard is no longer in custody after posting a $100,000 bond.