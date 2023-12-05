BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former minor league football coach and his wife were arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

According to court documents, Benjamin Coney and his wife Emily Brinley are facing charges of internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape.

Court documents say the couple messaged an undercover agent on November 19 posing as a minor stating they were “into some very f***** up sick taboos”.

The documents say the conversation moved to an encrypted messaging app on Nov. 27 where they told the undercover agent about wanting to have sex with a minor.

According to the documents, Coney was speaking to the undercover agent but was consulting with Brinley in person about everything. Both voices of the couple could be heard in voice calls with the undercover agent.

Emily Brinley Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office Benjamin Coney Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

When the couple arrived at a meeting location, they were arrested by law enforcement. Their vehicle was searched and deputies found two sexual aids, lube and the receipt for the lube along with the cell phones.

Coney and Brinley were interviewed separately at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brinley told deputies that she was just trying to be a good wife and that she was not interested in children. Brinley said that she went along with Coney and repeated stuff she heard him say. Brinley told law enforcement that Coney “wanted to have a baby and if it was a girl he could have sex with her.”

During Coney’s interview, he told law enforcement that they would find child sexual abuse material on his devices. The documents say Coney told law enforcement “he could talk a big game on the phone, but he did not think he would actually do anything in real life.” Coney told law enforcement that Brinley “would not do this without him.”

Coney was a coach for the Arkansas Punishers minor league football team in Little Rock. The team released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Coney had been terminated as of Dec. 1.

Both Coney and Brinley have bonds set at $200,000.