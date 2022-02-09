LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Little Rock School District administrator pleaded guilty on Wednesday to mail fraud after spending over $230,000 of district funds on personal online shopping items.

According to a release, 48-year-old Karen James of Little Rock who was the Director of Early Childhood Education and Elementary Literacy for LRSD since 2010, entered her guilty plea Wednesday before United States District Court Judge Kristine Baker.

James managed procurement for LRSD’s early childhood education programs.

As part of her job, she was issued two credit cards to make purchases for the early childhood programs throughout the district. Those credit cards were funded by state and federal grants.

James was required to read and sign several agreements that stated the cards could not be used for personal purchases or for the purchase of gift cards.

She was also prohibited from shipping items purchased with an LRSD credit card to a home residence.

The district required James to document each credit card purchase by logging each transaction and providing a receipt or other confirmation of the purchase.

In August of 2018, LRSD officials found that James fabricated receipts and false transaction logs from what she submitted. The original receipts were obtained by vendors showing that they were made for personal use, with many of those purchases mailed directly to her home.

The cards were found to have been used in that manner from August of 2014 until the activity was detected in August of 2018.

The investigation revealed that she spent $230,635.86 in fraudulent purchases. Almost $199,200 of that was spent on 2,462 from Amazon alone.

The United States Secret Service conducted the investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Jegley is prosecuting the case.

Judge Baker will sentence James at a later date.