SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. – A former southwest Arkansas educator was sentenced Monday after a jury found her guilty of a sexual assault involving a minor student.

A Sevier County jury found 42-year-old Labrada Vann guilty of first-degree sexual assault and sentenced her to a six-year term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Vann was serving as a vice-principal at Horatio High School at the time of her arrest in April of 2022.

Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a tip from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline regarding an inappropriate relationship with a student led to the arrest.

The trial started in late July after continuances were filed by Vann’s lawyers so they could seek a mental evaluation, the results of which showed her competent to stand trial.

Court documents showed that the jury deliberated for just a few hours Friday before returning a guilty verdict, and on Monday jurors determined the sentence in just about an hour.